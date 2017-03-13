Quincy: (Update) Police Arrest Package Thefts Suspect

– Posted on March 13, 2017Posted in: Local News
Credit: Quincy Police Dept.
Quincy Police have arrested a Dorchester man in connection with package thefts.
Police say 62-year-old Quinnon Hall has been identified as the man whose photo was posted on the department’s social media sites following the thefts that took place on Feb. 27 and March 9 at an apartment building on Fayette St.
Police say that he was seen walking into the North Quincy MBTA station on Sunday.
Officers were then called to the scene and Hall was taken into custody.
Advertising
About Dan McCready
Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region.
After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications.
After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1.
Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree.
Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford.
Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.