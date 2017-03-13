Quincy: (Update) Police Arrest Package Thefts Suspect

Quincy Police have arrested a Dorchester man in connection with package thefts.

Police say 62-year-old Quinnon Hall has been identified as the man whose photo was posted on the department’s social media sites following the thefts that took place on Feb. 27 and March 9 at an apartment building on Fayette St.

Police say that he was seen walking into the North Quincy MBTA station on Sunday.

Officers were then called to the scene and Hall was taken into custody.

