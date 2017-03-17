Quincy: Two Arrested Following Friday Afternoon Shooting

– Posted on March 17, 2017Posted in: Local News
Credit: Quincy Police Facebook Page
Two people have been arrested after gunshots rang out in Quincy.
Police say that shortly before 2 p.m. Friday they received reports about shots being fired behind the Santander Bank at 1150 Hancock St.
Officers arrived on scene to find that one of the shots had pierced the bank’s window.
Police say two individuals matching the suspects’ description were spotted in the parking garage at 1250 Hancock St. and one of the individuals was placed under arrest immediately.
The second suspect fled the scene in a black Mercury but was later stopped and placed under arrest.
No injuries were reported.
The suspects’ names haven’t been released.
We are continuing to follow this story and will provide you with more information as we receive it.
About Dan McCready
Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region.
After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications.
After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1.
Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree.
Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford.
Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.