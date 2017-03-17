Quincy: Two Arrested Following Friday Afternoon Shooting

Two people have been arrested after gunshots rang out in Quincy.

Police say that shortly before 2 p.m. Friday they received reports about shots being fired behind the Santander Bank at 1150 Hancock St.

Officers arrived on scene to find that one of the shots had pierced the bank’s window.

Police say two individuals matching the suspects’ description were spotted in the parking garage at 1250 Hancock St. and one of the individuals was placed under arrest immediately.

The second suspect fled the scene in a black Mercury but was later stopped and placed under arrest.

No injuries were reported.

The suspects’ names haven’t been released.

We are continuing to follow this story and will provide you with more information as we receive it.

