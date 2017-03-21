Randolph: Three Hospitalized After Ambulance Crashes on Rt. 24

– Posted on March 21, 2017Posted in: Local News
Three people were hospitalized following an ambulance crash in Randolph.
Massachusetts State Police say that at approximately 3 a.m. Friday a 2016 Ford Econoline Ambulance was traveling on Route 24 North when the driver, identified as a 19-year-old man from Swansea, lost control of the vehicle and crashed near Exit 21.
The driver, along with another ambulance employee and a patient, were taken to Boston Medical Center.
Randolph Fire and EMS assisted at the scene.
The cause of that crash remains under investigation.
Advertising
About Dan McCready
Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region.
After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications.
After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1.
Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree.
Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford.
Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.