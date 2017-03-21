Randolph: Three Hospitalized After Ambulance Crashes on Rt. 24

Three people were hospitalized following an ambulance crash in Randolph.

Massachusetts State Police say that at approximately 3 a.m. Friday a 2016 Ford Econoline Ambulance was traveling on Route 24 North when the driver, identified as a 19-year-old man from Swansea, lost control of the vehicle and crashed near Exit 21.

The driver, along with another ambulance employee and a patient, were taken to Boston Medical Center.

Randolph Fire and EMS assisted at the scene.

The cause of that crash remains under investigation.

