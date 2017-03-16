Rockland: 26th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Party

By
Christine James
Posted on March 16, 2017Posted in: Audio, Local News

It’s been a tradition for over 25 years, a St. Patrick’s Day party for the community, sponsored by the Nyman family of Hanover. Lots of food, fun, music, Irish step dancing and scholarships are awarded too.

Christine James has the details with Rhonda Nyman:

 

nyman

 

 

Advertising

About Christine James

Christine James is the Managing News Editor, and anchor at WATD. She has been a fixture here since 1990. Along the way in her WATD newsroom journey, she has won numerous broadcast awards including the Associated Press and Edward R. Murrow National Award for "Best Newscast."