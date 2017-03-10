Rockland C.A.R.E.S: Common Ground on March 9, 2017

Rockland C.A.R.E.S. Committee members David Alexander and Lindsey Woods were guests on this episode of Common Ground and joined the discussion along side host Jim Hall to talk about the epidemic and what they’re doing to make an impact:
Click here to play/stream on mobile device
Common Ground is 95.9-FM WATD’s weekly program that deals with substance abuse and recovery.
Live every Thursday night from 8-9 PM. Call in at 781-837-4900 during the show.
Click here for more archived episodes and more info on Common Ground
Advertising