Rockland C.A.R.E.S: Common Ground on March 9, 2017

By
WATD Web Editor
Posted on March 10, 2017Posted in: Audio, Common Ground

Rockland C.A.R.E.S. Committee members David Alexander and Lindsey Woods were guests on this episode of Common Ground and joined the discussion along side host Jim Hall to talk about the epidemic and what they’re doing to make an impact:

Click here to play/stream on mobile device

rockland cares 2017 guests

Common Ground is 95.9-FM WATD’s weekly program that deals with substance abuse and recovery.

Live every Thursday night from 8-9 PM. Call in at 781-837-4900 during the show.

Click here for more archived episodes and more info on Common Ground

Advertising

About WATD Web Editor

WATD online and on air contributors include, but are not limited to: The Associated Press, Precision Weather Forecasting, local news stringers and reporters, in-house news and internet media staff, State House and town hall reporters, freelance reporters, special feature reporters and producers and on air radio hosts and personnel.