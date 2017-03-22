Rockland: Firefighters Still Looking for Hot Spots After Seven-Alarm Fire Rips Through Factory

Firefighters from 13 surrounding communities responded to a seven-alarm fire at an abandoned factory building in Rockland Wednesday morning.

Rockland Schools were delayed for two hours, while parts of Union Street were closed down.

Fire Chief Scott Duffey said the fire is contained, and that there were no injuries at the warehouse on 76 Park Street.

Captain Thomas Heaney was one of the first to respond to the scene at around 4:44 Wednesday morning.

“Never thought in the town of Rockland I would be seeing something like this,” said Heaney. “I arrived pretty early. There were large embers falling on my head, on my own personal vehicle, blowing down the street.”

Heaney said two buildings nearby were smoking from heat exposure, but crews got water on them quickly enough to save the buildings.

“The whole thing was engulfed,” said Kent Murphy, who lives at 67 Webster Street, directly in front of the factory. “At least 20-25 feet. It was up there. You could see the whole inside of the building was pure fire.”

Murphy and his neighbor, Robert Ferrara, made sure their families got out to safety.

“It was scary. I have a little one in there, I had dogs there,” said Ferrara. “You’re trying to get them out, they’re trying to grab the baby’s clothes, and grab everything…I mean they were scared, you know? So we just got out of the house, that’s best thing to do.”

Heaney said the fire could have been worse.

“The wind actually did us a favor by blowing towards the two houses as opposed to blowing towards Webster Street,” he said. “That would have caused us to have to deal with a potential ten houses, a nursing home, a church. That would have been a more difficult situation to handle.”

Chief Duffey said eleven fire engines and three ladder trucks responded to the scene.

As for the cause of the fire, Duffey said they have not even started investigating. There were still spots in the building they needed to douse.

“We’ll be here for most of the day trying to get out all of the hot spots.”

