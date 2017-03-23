Rockland: Investigators Searching for Clues to Source of Fire at Abandoned Factory

Investigators have returned to the scene of the massive Rockland fire that reached seven alarms on Wednesday.

The State Fire Marshal’s office says a limited scene examination was conducted on Thursday using the State Police drone and helicopter.

A cadaver dog was used on parts of the building, but didn’t find anything.

Videos showing the early stages of the fire are still being sought and anyone who was in the building on Monday or Tuesday night, with or without permission, is being asked to share any information they may have.

They say follow-up interviews are continuing.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Rockland Police Department at 781-871-3890 or the State Fire Marshal’s Fire Investigation Unit at 1-800-682-9229.

