Rockland: Investigators Searching for Clues to Source of Fire at Abandoned Factory

– Posted on March 23, 2017Posted in: Local News
Photo Credit: Ed Perry
Investigators have returned to the scene of the massive Rockland fire that reached seven alarms on Wednesday.
The State Fire Marshal’s office says a limited scene examination was conducted on Thursday using the State Police drone and helicopter.
A cadaver dog was used on parts of the building, but didn’t find anything.
Videos showing the early stages of the fire are still being sought and anyone who was in the building on Monday or Tuesday night, with or without permission, is being asked to share any information they may have.
They say follow-up interviews are continuing.
Anyone with information is being asked to call the Rockland Police Department at 781-871-3890 or the State Fire Marshal’s Fire Investigation Unit at 1-800-682-9229.
About Dan McCready
Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region.
After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications.
After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1.
Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree.
Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford.
Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.