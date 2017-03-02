Scituate: Boys Hockey Team Hoping To Make Noise in MIAA Division 2 Tournament (Audio)

The Scituate Boys Hockey Team finished the regular season with a record of 18-2-1 on their way to capturing the No. 1 seed in the Division Two South Tournament field.

With tournament play underway, the team is now hoping to capture their first State Title since 2007.

WATD’s Brendan Connelly files this audio report:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/Scituate-Hockey-Feature-Updated.mp3

