Scituate: FEMA Grants Can Help with Property Elevation

Lenny Rowe
March 1, 2017

The Town of Scituate has a grant program for homeowners in town who want to raise the elevation of their properties.

The funds come from the Federal Emergency Management Agency – FEMA.

Scituate’s Coastal Resource Officer, Nancy Durfee, held an informal meeting on how homeowners can apply.

“The town helps them prepare their application. It’s the only way that they can apply,” said Durfee. “It’s FEMA-funded so it has to be applied to by the community for the homeowner. It’s a reimbursement project only, so you have to have the money up front to get the grant.”

Durfee said since 1997, 3.8 million dollars have been used to elevate 69 properties, an average of 50 thousand dollars.

“Patience is an extreme virtue when applying for an elevation grant,” Durfee said during the meeting.

The last grant the town received was in 2013 — 14 homes were successfully elevated.

While the town may not receive funds every year, Durfee said it’s important for people to start the process in between rounds.

“It takes much longer than one would think it would,” said Durfee. “But we want to be shovel-ready when the application is announced that there will be an award of any funds for opportunities for people to elevate.”

Durfee says anyone who is interested in the grant can contact Town Hall.

