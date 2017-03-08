Scituate: Man Pleads Guilty to Sexual Assault, Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison

A Scituate man was sentenced to 12 years in prison, after pleading guilty to charges that he took advantage of four teenage girls online and sexually assaulted three of them.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office says that 28-year-old Daniel J. Reilly pleaded guilty in Plymouth Superior Court on Tuesday to charges of 15 counts of Rape of a Child, three counts of Aggravated Rape of a Child, one count of Posing or Exhibiting a Child in a State of Nudity or Sexual Conduct, four counts of Dissemination of Matter Harmful to a Minor and one count each of Possession of Child Pornography and Annoying or Accosting a Person of the Opposite Sex.

Reilly befriended the four girls, who are between 14 and 15 years old, on Facebook and other social media sites during the summer of 2013.

The District Attorney’s Office says Reilly sent nude selfies and lied to the girls, saying he was a student at Scituate High School.

He met three of the girls at various times and engaged in sexual activity with them. He was 10 years older than one of the girls at the time, which resulted in the Aggravated Rape Charges.

Scituate Police obtained search warrants for his Phone and computer where a forensic examination by Massachusetts State Police uncovered pictures and videos depicting child pornography.

Reilly must also serve three years of probation, have no contact with the victims or their families, wear a GPS monitoring bracelet, and register as a sex offender.

