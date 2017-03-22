Scituate: Selectmen Approve New Mooring Regulations

Changes to mooring regulations could make waves for some boaters in Scituate.

The Scituate Harbor Waterways Commission recommended mooring holders are at least 18, and that the boat owner is the person who owns the mooring, and is the person insured.

The Board of Selectmen unanimously approved new regulations.

“Concern was that there were some people who owned the moorings, who really had no true interest in the ownership of a boat that’s on the mooring,” said Peter Caruso, a 30-year mooring holder. “That’s unfair to people who are on the list who are trying to get a mooring.”

With a waiting list that can take some time, Chair of the Waterways Commission, Fran McMillien, said the new rules were added to make sure that everyone had a fair shot.

“It has taken us a long time to get to this point,” said McMillien. “We’ve been working on this for over a year, and it kind of culminated getting a consultant to put this all together.”

That includes the rule that someone has to be 18 years old to receive a mooring.

“In some cases, a family would recommend that they put a five-year-old child on the mooring list, because they used to take so long,” said McMillien.

Those currently underage on the wait list will be eligible to receive a mooring when they turn 18. New applicants will have to be at least 18.

Many boaters said that with all the amenities nearby, Scituate Harbor is the place to be. Caruso considers himself fortunate to have a mooring.

“And so I joke…you can take everything I own, but my family and my mooring.”

Current mooring holders will have a year to get everything ship-shape. Harbormaster Stephen Mone said he would notify boaters if there is anything wrong with their application.

