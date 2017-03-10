Halifax: Two Questions at Saturday’s Special Town Election

When Halifax voters head to the polls on Saturday for the Special Town Election there will be two questions on the ballot.

But Town Administrator Charlie Seelig tells WATD News the first one is really the only one that will have an impact:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/seelig1.mp3

While that question was approved by Town Meeting, Seelig says Selectmen decided to table Question 2 after significant cost increases were reported:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/seelig2.mp3

However, Seelig says the board will likely reconsider the motion:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/seelig3.mp3

Polls are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Halifax Elementary School Gym.

