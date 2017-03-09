South Shore: Juvenile Leads Police on Multi-Town Motorcycle Chase

A juvenile male has been taken into custody following a multi-town chase involving a motorcycle.

Hanson Police say the chase began around 10 a.m. Thursday after Whitman Police began pursuit of an off road motorcycle with no license plates.

He failed to stop for police and proceeded into Hanson on Route 58 South.

Whitman Police called off their pursuit.

The motorcycle was then spotted by Hanson Police who attempted to stop the vehicle on Liberty St.

Hanson Police stopped the pursuit when the motorcycle turned onto the train tracks near Cranland Airport and headed into Halifax.

Officers from both Halifax and Hanson attempted to stop the vehicle near the Halifax T Station and the operator fled on Route 36 to Route 106 and into Plympton.

The motorcycle was eventually stopped by Plympton, Hanson, and Halifax Police officers at the intersection of Main St. and Maple St. in Plympton.

The suspect became combative with officers and Hanson Police officers used a taser to subdue him.

He was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Plymouth for health issues not related to the use of force used in the arrest.

He’ll be summonsed to Plymouth District Court on charges of Operating to Endanger, Failure to stop for a police officer, trespassing, resisting arrest and numerous motor vehicle charges.

Since the suspect is a minor his name isn’t being released.

