South Shore: Senators Host ‘Commonwealth Conversation’ (Audio Report)

State Senators Mike Brady, Vinny deMacedo, and Julian Cyr will be leading a Commonwealth Conversation on The South Shore tomorrow (Tuesday).

The day will start At 7:30 in the morning, when The Senate President and other senators will board a BAT bus in Brockton, bound for cape cod.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/Brady-4.mp3

That’s Senator Mike Brady.

After their visit to the Cape, the Senators will tour the WB Mason factory in Brockton, and they will then hold a public forum at the Arnone school in Brockton at 6:45 pm.

Sen. Brady says that hearing from the citizens during these conversations has been a positive experience.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/Brady-2.mp3

To learn more about the commonwealth conversation visit malegislature.gov/cc.

