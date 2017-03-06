South Shore: Senators Host ‘Commonwealth Conversation’ (Audio Report)

State Senators Mike Brady, Vinny deMacedo, and Julian Cyr will be leading a Commonwealth Conversation on The South Shore tomorrow (Tuesday).
The day will start At 7:30 in the morning, when The Senate President and other senators will board a BAT bus in Brockton, bound for cape cod.
That’s Senator Mike Brady.
After their visit to the Cape, the Senators will tour the WB Mason factory in Brockton, and they will then hold a public forum at the Arnone school in Brockton at 6:45 pm.
Sen. Brady says that hearing from the citizens during these conversations has been a positive experience.
To learn more about the commonwealth conversation visit malegislature.gov/cc.
Advertising