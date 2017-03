A car crash in Killington, Vermont leaves a man from the South Shore dead.

State police say the car went off a road shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday, and hit a tree.

The only passenger, 30-year-old Alejandro Phoenix of Rockland, died at the scene.

Investigators say the driver, a 25-year-old man from Bedford, New Hampshire, refused to take a Breathalyzer.

He wasn’t seriously hurt.

Both men were trapped inside the car for a short time.

