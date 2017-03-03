Wareham: Police Investigating Thursday Night Shooting

– Posted on March 3, 2017Posted in: Local News
Wareham Police are investigating a Thursday night shooting.
Police say officers were sent to Nicholas Dr. over reports of gunshots.
While en route officers learned that a man was taken to Tobey Hospital in a private vehicle for treatment of two gunshot wounds.
A preliminary investigation has determined that a 33-year-old Wareham man was shot at least two times.
Police say the victim was uncooperative while he was at the hospital, and therefore weren’t able to get many details regarding the event, including the shooter’s identity and a possible motive.
The victim was last listed in stable condition and was taken to Rhode Island hospital for further treatment.
About Dan McCready
Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region.
After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications.
After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1.
Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree.
Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford.
Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.