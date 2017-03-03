Wareham: Police Investigating Thursday Night Shooting

Wareham Police are investigating a Thursday night shooting.

Police say officers were sent to Nicholas Dr. over reports of gunshots.

While en route officers learned that a man was taken to Tobey Hospital in a private vehicle for treatment of two gunshot wounds.

A preliminary investigation has determined that a 33-year-old Wareham man was shot at least two times.

Police say the victim was uncooperative while he was at the hospital, and therefore weren’t able to get many details regarding the event, including the shooter’s identity and a possible motive.

The victim was last listed in stable condition and was taken to Rhode Island hospital for further treatment.

