Weymouth: Resident Files Lawsuit Against Town

The Town of Weymouth has become the target of a lawsuit.

Weymouth Police say that for almost two years a resident has been making allegations against Officer Jennifer Pompeo and has held signs around town mentioning Pompeo.

The allegations have been investigated by the Department along with state and local elder service agencies.

Police say that neither these government or private agencies found or uncovered any wrongdoing by any Town employee, medical professional, or elder services advocate.

However, police announced on Friday that the resident disagreed and has filed a lawsuit against the Town.

Police say the Town Solicitor is “aware of the lawsuit, will vigorously defend the Town, and will deny the allegations in court.”

Due to the pending litigation police say they are unable to make any further comments regarding the resident’s allegations.

