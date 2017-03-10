Weymouth: Resident Files Lawsuit Against Town

– Posted on March 10, 2017Posted in: Local News
The Town of Weymouth has become the target of a lawsuit.
Weymouth Police say that for almost two years a resident has been making allegations against Officer Jennifer Pompeo and has held signs around town mentioning Pompeo.
The allegations have been investigated by the Department along with state and local elder service agencies.
Police say that neither these government or private agencies found or uncovered any wrongdoing by any Town employee, medical professional, or elder services advocate.
However, police announced on Friday that the resident disagreed and has filed a lawsuit against the Town.
Police say the Town Solicitor is “aware of the lawsuit, will vigorously defend the Town, and will deny the allegations in court.”
Due to the pending litigation police say they are unable to make any further comments regarding the resident’s allegations.
Advertising
About Dan McCready
Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region.
After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications.
After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1.
Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree.
Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford.
Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.