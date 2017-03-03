Weymouth: Woman Wins $1 Million on Lottery Powerball Ticket

– Posted on March 3, 2017Posted in: Local News
Photo courtesy Massachusetts State Lottery
A Weymouth woman has a million reasons to smile following a recent lottery win.
The Massachusetts State Lottery says that Effie Ann Lee won $1,000,000 after matching the first five winning numbers on the Quic Pic she purchased for the Powerball drawing held on February 22.
She claimed her prize at the Lottery’s Braintree headquarters on Wednesday joined by a friend with whom she is sharing her prize.
Tobacco Treasures III, located at 1776 Heritage Dr. in North Quincy will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
One ticket sold in Indiana won that drawing’s $435 million jackpot.
About Dan McCready
Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region.
After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications.
After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1.
Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree.
Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford.
Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.