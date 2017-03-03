Weymouth: Woman Wins $1 Million on Lottery Powerball Ticket

A Weymouth woman has a million reasons to smile following a recent lottery win.

The Massachusetts State Lottery says that Effie Ann Lee won $1,000,000 after matching the first five winning numbers on the Quic Pic she purchased for the Powerball drawing held on February 22.

She claimed her prize at the Lottery’s Braintree headquarters on Wednesday joined by a friend with whom she is sharing her prize.

Tobacco Treasures III, located at 1776 Heritage Dr. in North Quincy will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

One ticket sold in Indiana won that drawing’s $435 million jackpot.

