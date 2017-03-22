Yarmouth: Woman Hit, Killed by Truck After Stopping to Change Tire

Massachusetts State Police say a Cape Cod woman was struck and killed by a pickup truck when she pulled over to change her flat tire on Route 6 in Yarmouth.

Jacqueline Christie was hit by the truck on the westbound side of the highway near Exit 8 on Monday night. Police say she was hit as she exited her vehicle on the soft shoulder off the right travel lane.

Police say 45-year-old Christie, of Dennisport, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was treated for minor injuries at the hospital.

No charges have been filed as of Tuesday night. The crash remains under investigation.

