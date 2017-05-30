Abington: New Square Dedicated to Fallen Marine Sergeant

As a somber crowd looked on, the sign honoring an Abington Marine Sergeant who was killed in action was revealed.

The corner of North Avenue and Brighton Street was dedicated as “Sgt. Daniel Vasselian Square,” in honor of Sgt. Daniel Vasselian – an Abington native who was killed in action during his third tour of duty in Afghanistan in 2013.

His mother, Karen Vasselian, and his wife, Erin Vasselian, unveiled the new sign together.

“I’m a proud mother of Sergeant Danny Vasselian. I just want to thank the Town of Abington from the bottom of my heart,” said Karen Vasselian. ”They were there for us on that dreadful day two days before Christmas, December 23rd, 2013.”

Sgt. Vasselian, a squad leader, was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star Medal with Valor for his actions.

Erin Vasselian read his medal citation to the gathered crowd at the square.

She said under heavy machine gun fire, Sgt. Vasselian led a squad to help another unit that was pinned down. He put himself in harm’s way to help direct fire to the enemy position. His actions deeply impacted an insurgent cell in the area.

“That’s what Memorial Day is all about. The brave men women like Danny who put their lives on the line,” Erin Vasselian said to a round of applause. “One of my favorite quotes is that ‘they gave their todays for our tomorrows.’ We’re really here to live our lives because of people like him.”

The square is located in a main stretch of town, across the street from Abington House of Pizza in an area where Sgt. Vasselian used to frequent.

Many in the crowd wore black sweatshirts with a black letter “V” over an American Flag – for the memorial fund in Sgt. Vasselian’s name.

Among scholarships for graduating Abington High School seniors, Erin Vasselian said proceeds go to support local veterans and military families in Massachusetts in financial need or anything needed for support.

More information can be found at dannyvfund.org

She said it’s in honor of the man who do everything to help someone else.

“That’s what drives us and the mission behind our fund,” said Erin Vasselian. “He’s the driving force between everything we do. All the people we want to help – it’s in his memory. He’s still living on in that way.”

In his remarks, Michael Franey, a Vietnam and former Chair of the Selectmen, said Sgt. Vasselian wouldn’t want the ceremony to be about just him.

“If Dan were here today, he would have wanted us to share this tribute with the 44 Abington residents who were killed in action. And not just that – to all the men and women of our country who have given so much so that we can have so much.”

