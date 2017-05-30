Abington: Police Search For Robbery Suspect

Credit: Abington Police Dept.

Abington Police are searching for a suspect following a Sunday night robbery.

Police say that at approximately 10:30 p.m. the male suspect walked into the Tedeschi’s Food Shop on Bedford St. and demanded the clerk give him money from the register.

The suspect then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash in what is being described as a red or maroon colored older model Mercury Sable or Ford Taurus, possibly made between 2000-2005.

He is described as a white male, possibly in his twenties, with goatee styled facial hair. He was wearing a black hooded jacket and glasses on his face.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Officer Christopher Sanderson at 781-878-3232 X:5360.

