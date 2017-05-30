Abington: Scenes from Memorial Day

By
Lenny Rowe
Posted on May 30, 2017

In Abington, the Memorial Day ceremonies went on despite drizzling rain.

A parade and a roll-call of in the Mt. Vernon cemetery to honor those from Abington who were killed in action were among the events.

Around 10 a.m., a parade featuring Gold Star families, the United States Veterans Vietnam Era Post 2, American Legion Post 112, the Boy Scouts, the Girl Scouts, the Abington High School band, and many others marched from the Beaver Brook Elementary School to the Mt. Vernon Cemetery.

At the cemetery, a roll-call of the Abington Killed in Action was a change in the program in recent years.

Brian Carroll, a Vietnam veteran and 30-year emcee of the event, said the change puts things in perspective.

“Normally we have readings of things like ‘Flanders Field,’ ‘The Gettysburg Address,’ and all that,” said Carroll. “This year, to get back into really a lot of the roots of what Memorial Day is — those men and women who gave their lives in the service of their country — we wanted to get back to that. And we wanted to remind people of the Abington residents, going back to World War I, who have given their lives in the service of their country.”

Members from the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts decorated graves at the cemetery.

The ceremony concluded with a rifle volley and the Abington High School band playing “God Bless America.”

The town also dedicated the corner of North Ave. and Brighton Street as “Sergeant Daniel Vasselian Square” – in honor of an Abington Native and Bronze Star recipient who was killed in action in 2013.

Flags for Abington's Killed in Action. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

The presentation of the colors along the parade route in Abington. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

The Abington Girl Scouts line up at the Beaver Brook Elementary School before the parade. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

Members of the United States Veterans Vietnam Era Post 2 pose for a picture. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

A salute on Washington Street as a car with Gold Star families passes by. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

A trailer honoring Sgt. Daniel Vasselian. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

The raising of the flag after the ceremony at Mt. Vernon Cemetery. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

Members of the Abington Boy Scouts help decorate graves. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

Members of the Abington Color Guard turn into Mt. Vernon Cemetery as a police officer salutes. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

Washington Street in Abington was lined with people for the parade. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

The Abington Boy Scouts march in the Memorial Day Parade. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

The Abington High School band lines up before the parade. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

Members of the crowd salute the half-mast flag at Mt. Vernon Cemetery. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

The ceremony at Mt. Vernon Cemetery. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

