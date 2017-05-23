Abington: Town Meeting Approves CPC Funds for Griffin’s Farm Park

In Abington, Community Preservation funds will go towards upgrades for a project that’s been nearly 20 years in the making.

Voters decided at Town Meeting to allocate $75,000 for upgrades at the Griffin’s Dairy Farm property.

The funds will go towards fencing, trails, gravel, and a bridge on the site.

The 64-acre property was purchased by the town in 1998. In recent years, discussion as to what should be done with the site has become action.

“Basically it’s going to be passive recreation,” said Chairman of the Selectmen, Ken Coyle. “There’s going to be hiking paths, there’s going to be a ball field up there, a soccer field, but people can use that all year around for different events.”

Coyle said they plan on seeding the soccer field to get it ready for the fall season.

He said the community garden has been there for a long time, people can sign up for plots. Coyle, a member of the original Griffin’s Study Committee, said development has been a long time coming.

Voters also approved a temporary moratorium on recreational marijuana establishments in town. Town Administrator Rich Lafond said they want to see how the state regulates it first.

“Until the legislature puts in place more detailed regulations, I think we’re all in somewhat of a wait-and-see mode,” said Lafond. “This provides that time frame until we can see what those regulations are going to look like.”

The town voted with 52% of people in favor of the recreational marijuana ballot question that passed in November.

Town meeting also approved a $47 million operating budget for next fiscal year.

At Special Town Meeting, voters approved $438,000 to pay off this year’s snow and ice deficit and complete the last deferred payment from Fiscal Year ‘15.

Only one article did not pass between the two meetings, Article 22, which dealt with allocating funds for collective bargaining. Town officials said there were none currently taking place.

Special and Annual Town Meeting concluded in one night.

