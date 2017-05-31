Abington: Town Throws Surprise Party for Resident

While Abington resident Rory Murphy watched the Red Sox game from his Washington Street home, people gathered outside to throw him a surprise birthday party.

Shawn Reilly counted to three, the crowd began to sing “Happy Birthday,” with smiles all around to celebrate the 70th birthday for the unofficial Mayor of Abington.

“Rory, especially in his younger years, was seen everywhere throughout town,” said Reilly. “Helping out the Cub Scouts, always at the Little League games – he was even an umpire for a while, he was always a friend of the police and the fire department, and really just a friend to everybody he met.”

As cars drove by, they honked their horns and passengers called “Hi Rory!” from their windows.

Chairman of the Selectmen, Ken Coyle, said Murphy often writes cards to the board. So he decided to bring a four-foot tall card with over 500 signatures on it to the party.

Along with cake, balloons, and party hats, Coyle read a proclamation from the Selectmen, declaring the day, “Rory Murphy Day” in Abington.

“He’s the unofficial Mayor of Abington,” said Coyle. “He’s been a fixture in town since I was a kid.”

Many people said Murphy sits on a bench outside his home, greeting people as they pass by.

“He knows everybody,” said Coyle.

The party started at Bailey’s Garage up the street, where owner Jack Bailey sells Christmas trees to benefit local organizations.

“Rory was the best Christmas tree salesman I ever saw,” said Bailey. “He would try to make sure you never left without buying a tree here, for whoever it was, for whatever group it was.”

Rory’s brother Terry Murphy traveled from Virginia with his wife, Shari.

“He would do anything for anybody. This town means the world to him. He knows everybody by name, and everybody knows him,” said Shari Murphy.

“He sits on the bench over here. He waves to people, they wave to him,” said Terry Murphy. “They honk their horns, police put their sirens on for a second. That’s Rory, he’s the Mayor.”

From left: Shawn Reilly, Ken Coyle, and Robert Manning deliver a 4-foot card to Rory Murphy's doorstep.

Shawn Reilly reads a letter outside Rory Murphy's home. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

Green and white cupcakes were on hand for the unofficial Mayor of Abington. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

Selectman Robert Manning (blue) led the quick march to Rory Murphy's home for the surprise birthday party. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

Selectmen Ken Coyle brings the card up to Rory Murphy's porch. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

The party started at Bailey's Garage in Abington. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

Party hats were handed out as people started to gather at Rory Murphy's home. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

People gathered at Bailey's Garage before walking up the street to Rory Murphy's home. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

Abington residents gather outside Rory Murphy's home to celebrate his 70th birthday. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

People start gathering with balloons and cards for Rory Murphy. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

From left: Shawn Reilly, Ken Coyle, Alex Bezanson, and Robert Manning and the card with over 500 signatures. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

Abington Fire's Engine Two stopped by to greet Rory Murphy on his birthday. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

