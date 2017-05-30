Boston: Veteran Police Officer Facing Fraud Charges Heads to Trial

A veteran Quincy police lieutenant charged with defrauding the city of about $11,000 in a “double dipping” scheme is headed to trial.

The Patriot Ledger reports that jury selection in the trial of 51-year-old Thomas Corliss on 12 counts of mail fraud and one count of fraud involving federal funds is scheduled to start Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Boston.

The Hanover resident is free on personal recognizance after pleading not guilty. He remains on unpaid leave.

Prosecutors say Chief Paul Keenan could be called to testify.

Authorities allege Corliss lied about his hours, collected pay for working details and regular shifts that overlapped and submitted fraudulent time slips and overtime reports.

His lawyers say he is an honest man who is looking forward to proving his innocence.

-A.P. News

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising