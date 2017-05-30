Brockton: Campanelli Stadium to Play Host to Team USA, Team Japan on July 14

Mark your calendars folks.

The Brockton Rox and the Future Collegiate Baseball League announced Tuesday morning that Campanelli Stadium has been pegged as one of the stops along the New England Tour for Team USA and Team Japan this 2017. On July 14th, the City of Champions will play host to some of the top collegiate baseball players from around the globe.

“We’re here to basically announce today that Team USA and Team Japan will be playing a baseball game here at Campanelli Stadium,” Rox general manager Todd Marlin said. “We’re one stop along the northeast tour for these guys, and we’re very much looking forward to it.”

Among the many in attendance at Campanelli was Brockton Mayor Bill Carpenter, who was all smiles, calling the event a thrilling opportunity for the city.

In addition to Brockton, the annual tour for Team USA will make stops in Worcester as well as Nashua during their New England swing from July 10th-18th. The tour will be hosted in conjunction with the BASE Program, an organization that helps urban youth find pathways to success through the implementation of sports and academics.

“This is going to be big for us in a lot of ways,” BASE President Robert Lewis Jr. said. “So I really want to thank you, for welcoming us into your home.”

Lewis Jr. would continue.

“It is a privilege and an honor to be here. And we’re looking forward to doing everything we can to support the Mayor, and his efforts for our young coaching.”

The collegiate history between the two countries has stemmed back quite a few years, with highly contested battles along the way. Last year’s series took place overseas, with Team Japan taking three of five contests from Team USA.

Wondering what to expect? USA Collegiate Team general manager Eric Campbell was short in his prediction, but sweet with his description.

“It’ll be a lifetime baseball experience.”

Listen to this story below:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Brockton-Rox-Team-USA-vs.-Team-Japan.mp3

