Brockton: Campanelli Stadium to Play Host to Team USA, Team Japan on July 14

By
Brendan Connelly
Posted on May 30, 2017Posted in: Local News, Local Sports

baseball brockton usa japan

Mark your calendars folks.

The Brockton Rox and the Future Collegiate Baseball League announced Tuesday morning that Campanelli Stadium has been pegged as one of the stops along the New England Tour for Team USA and Team Japan this 2017. On July 14th, the City of Champions will play host to some of the top collegiate baseball players from around the globe.

“We’re here to basically announce today that Team USA and Team Japan will be playing a baseball game here at Campanelli Stadium,” Rox general manager Todd Marlin said. “We’re one stop along the northeast tour for these guys, and we’re very much looking forward to it.”

Among the many in attendance at Campanelli was Brockton Mayor Bill Carpenter, who was all smiles, calling the event a thrilling opportunity for the city.

In addition to Brockton, the annual tour for Team USA will make stops in Worcester as well as Nashua during their New England swing from July 10th-18th. The tour will be hosted in conjunction with the BASE Program, an organization that helps urban youth find pathways to success through the implementation of sports and academics.

“This is going to be big for us in a lot of ways,” BASE President Robert Lewis Jr. said. “So I really want to thank you, for welcoming us into your home.”

Lewis Jr. would continue.

“It is a privilege and an honor to be here. And we’re looking forward to doing everything we can to support the Mayor, and his efforts for our young coaching.”

The collegiate history between the two countries has stemmed back quite a few years, with highly contested battles along the way. Last year’s series took place overseas, with Team Japan taking three of five contests from Team USA.

Wondering what to expect? USA Collegiate Team general manager Eric Campbell was short in his prediction, but sweet with his description.

“It’ll be a lifetime baseball experience.”

Listen to this story below:

 

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

watd signal 2017 small

Advertising

About Brendan Connelly

Brendan Connelly, a lifetime native of Scituate, comes to WATD via the University of Massachusetts, where he graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications. During his time in Amherst, Brendan worked extensively with the University’s Radio Station WMUA 91.1 FM, in their sports department as a Broadcaster and Reporter. He also wrote for the Northampton-based periodical, the Daily Hampshire Gazette in their Sports Department. Following his graduation in May 2014, Brendan walked into WATD and was hired a few weeks later as a Sales Executive, then gradually worked his way into the Sports Department, becoming a weekly host on the Sports Exchange with Bill Wilhelm. One year later, Brendan officially took over the Morning Sports with Rob & Lisa, giving updates on Local High School Sports News Tuesdays through Fridays. Brendan still consistently sells advertising space as well for WATD, and helps Bill Wilhelm’s team at Sporting Events as a commentator. Outside the station, Brendan also works as a Sports Writer for the Boston Herald, who hired his services one month following WATD. Brendan has also interned as a broadcaster for the Brockton Rox which he did during the summer of 2012. In his spare time, Brendan enjoys playing pickup basketball, and hanging around Scituate & surrounding communities.