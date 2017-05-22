Brockton: FBI Offers Award for Information Leading to Arrest of Alleged Gang Member

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of an alleged gang member from Brockton.

THE FBI and ATF are trying to locate Diego Barros Pires, also known as “Smurf” or “Do It.”

Pires and three other associates were indicted on March 22 on a warrant issued out of U.S. District Court in Boston.

The FBI says Pires was charged with kidnapping, and aiding and abetting.

He is wanted for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping of one adult and two minors in Brockton and Quincy.

Pires is described as a 24-year- old Cape Verdean man with black hair and brown eyes standing approximately, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing roughly 160 pounds.

He has one tattoo on his right forearm that says “RIP Johnny,” and another on his left forearm that says “Kyle.”

Pires is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding his current whereabouts should call the FBI Boston Division at 1-857-386- 2000.

In addition tips can be submitted electronically at tips.fbi.gov.

