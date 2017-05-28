Brockton: Huntington Elementary School Holds Its 120th Annual Memorial Day Parade (Audio Report)

The weather forecast, which called for showers, didn’t stop the Huntington Elementary School in Brockton from holding its 120 th Memorial Day Parade on Friday.
Parade participants lining up behind the Huntington
Members of Brockton High School Alumni Association in position.
June Saba-Maguire, Executive Director of Pre-K to Grade 5 Instruction, Brockton Mayor Bill Carpenter and Huntington Principal Marybeth O’Brien moments before the parade steps off.
Police motorcycles and fire apparatus lead the start of the 120th Huntington Memorial Day parade.
Mrs. DaCosta’s Kindergarten class proudly waving their flags.
The Huntington School Alumni walking in the parade.
Mrs. Lonergan’s Kindergarten class enjoying a moment along the route.
The Brockton High School Marching Band.
Several officials, both elected and from the school district marched in the 120th Huntington parade.
A Huntington Elementary School student waves to the crowds that are gathered along the parade route.
The Davis School Band performing during the parade.
