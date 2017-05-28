Brockton: Huntington Elementary School Holds Its 120th Annual Memorial Day Parade (Audio Report)

The weather forecast, which called for showers, didn’t stop the Huntington Elementary School in Brockton from holding its 120th Memorial Day Parade on Friday. 

Parade participants lining up behind the Huntington

Members of Brockton High School Alumni Association in position.

June Saba-Maguire, Executive Director of Pre-K to Grade 5 Instruction, Mayor Bill Carpenter and Huntington Principal Marybeth O'Brien moments before the parade steps off.

Police motorcycles and fire apparatus leading the parade.

Mrs. DaCosta's Kindergarten class enjoying the parade.

This parade also saw it's share of Huntington School Alumni.

Mrs. Lonergan's Kindergarten class walking along the route.

Brockton High School Marching Band was in attendance.

Several officials, both elected and from the school district marched in the Huntington parade.

A Huntington Elementary School student engaging the crowds that gathered along the parade route.

The Davis School Band performing during the parade.

