Cohasset: Firefighters Respond to Two-Alarm Barn Fire Near Station

A two-alarm fire destroyed a barn behind a home down the street from the Cohasset Fire station.

Around 1:30 Monday, Cohasset Firefighters responded to the blaze with mutual aid from Hull, Scituate, and Hingham. Norwell provided station coverage.

Assistant Fire Chief John Dockery was at the station at the time and responded to the call. He said there were no injuries and that the fire was contained to the barn.

“Initial response was two engines and myself. On arrival we found two and a half story wooden frame barn fully involved,” said Dockery.

He said they were able to knock down the heavy flames in 30 minutes.

Homeowner Christina Coffey said she was the only person home at the time, heard a cracking sound, and thought her home was on fire.

“I looked outside and saw flames 50 feet high,” said Coffey. She said they use the barn to store lawn equipment.

After making sure the nearby tenant wasn’t home, she said she got her dogs, called the fire department, and got to safety.

After the flames were put out, the barn was condemned and will be torn down.

Dockery said the cause of the fire is not known, and they will be investigating with the State Fire Marshall’s Office to determine the cause.

The barn behind the home on 78 Elm Street. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

The charred inside of the now-condemned barn. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

The barn was condemned by the Building Commissioner. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.

