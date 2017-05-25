Cohasset: Police Investigate Tire Thefts

Cohasset Police are looking for information after four tires were stolen off a car early Thursday morning.

Police say the tires and rims were stolen from a car parked on Bay View Dr. in the Avalon Development.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Cohasset Police at 781-383-1055.

