Dedham: Braintree Plaza Shooting Suspect Enters ‘Not Guilty’ Plea in Court

A man accused of firing a gun inside the South Shore Plaza in February entered a “Not Guilty” plea to related charges in court.

Michael J. Spence, 24, of Quincy was arraigned in Norfolk County Superior Court in Dedham Tuesday.

Prosecutors say he’s the man who fired a gun inside the Macy’s at the South Shore Plaza, which prompted a lockdown back in February.

Spence appeared in court via video conference from Norfolk County Jail. His face was not shown on the screen.

He is facing six charges, including armed assault with intent to murder while armed, two counts carrying a firearm without a license – one with a loaded firearm – assault and battery attempt with a firearm, and affray.

He was not arraigned on one charge; carrying a firearm without a license, second offense.

Spence responded “Not Guilty” when asked for a plea on the charges.

Carolyn Hely from the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office laid out preliminary facts for the case.

She said police started receiving calls for shots fired around 7 p.m. on Friday, February 3rd. An officer who arrived 30 seconds after being dispatched encountered a witness at the Cheesecake Factory who said they saw a man who was walking “in a cool and nonchalant” manner as hundreds of people fled from the scene.

The witness said the person walked along the side of the Cheesecake Factory, discarding what was later found to be loaded a 32-caliber firearm with a round in the chamber.

The witness gave a description of clothing, officers found a person matching that description on security tape.

Hely said Braintree Police circulated the image to other agencies, Boston Police recognized the person from the security footage and identified the man in question as Spence.

Representing attorney for Spence, Mark Bennett, disagreed with the evidence. Bennett requested that Spence’s face be hidden so that he can have a fair trial.

“The only evidence that appears to be against Mr. Spence at this point, is that police say he was depicted on the video at the mall, just like hundreds of other people, I’m sure, are on the video,” said Bennett.

He said Spence was employed in construction work and working on his G.E.D. at the time of his arrest.

Judge Gregg Pasquale set bail at $75,000 cash for Spence. The case will be back in court on July 11th for the next hearing.

