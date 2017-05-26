Duxbury: Kayaker Rescued After Plunging into Bay Waters

A kayaker was hospitalized after being pulled from the waters off Duxbury Friday morning.

Fire Capt. Rob Reardon tells WATD News that at around 11:22 a.m. they received several 911 calls regarding a kayaker in distress in the waters off Massasoit Rd.

“We dispatched fire, harbormaster and police to that location. The harbormaster sent a boat, they were able to quickly scoop the patient up and brought him to shore where he was put into an awaiting ambulance and paramedics transported him to South Shore Hospital with non life-threatening injuries,” said Reardon.

Reardon says that fortunately the victim brought proper safety gear with him.

“The one thing we stress to people is to obviously always have your PFD (personal flotation device) on and this kayaker did and it definitely helped him,” said Reardon.

Reardon says the victim, identified only as a 36-year-old man, had been in the water for roughly a half-hour before he was rescued and was showing some signs of hypothermia.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising