Duxbury: Kayaker Rescued After Plunging into Bay Waters

– Posted on May 26, 2017Posted in: Local News
Credit: Duxbury Fire on Twitter
A kayaker was hospitalized after being pulled from the waters off Duxbury Friday morning.
Fire Capt. Rob Reardon tells WATD News that at around 11:22 a.m. they received several 911 calls regarding a kayaker in distress in the waters off Massasoit Rd.
“We dispatched fire, harbormaster and police to that location. The harbormaster sent a boat, they were able to quickly scoop the patient up and brought him to shore where he was put into an awaiting ambulance and paramedics transported him to South Shore Hospital with non life-threatening injuries,” said Reardon.
Reardon says that fortunately the victim brought proper safety gear with him.
“The one thing we stress to people is to obviously always have your PFD (personal flotation device) on and this kayaker did and it definitely helped him,” said Reardon.
Reardon says the victim, identified only as a 36-year-old man, had been in the water for roughly a half-hour before he was rescued and was showing some signs of hypothermia.
About Dan McCready
Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region.
After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications.
After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1.
Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree.
Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford.
Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.