Duxbury: Memorial Day Services Held

Duxbury held its annual Memorial Day Services for its substantial veteran population.

The Duxbury High School Marching Band lent its talents to the Memorial Day Parade, which began at Myles Standish Cemetery and led up to the Veteran’s Memorial at the Mayflower Cemetery. A veterans’ service followed at the First Parish Church.

Air Force Captain Kristin Montville is this year’s Memorial Day keynote speaker for Duxbury. She shared what Memorial Day means to her.

“So as a veteran I’ve lost friends and peers in combat and at home and I think at for me Memorial day is for honoring them while also continuing to live the ideals that they stood for,” said Montville.

Montville appreciates Duxbury’s reverence for those who have served in any branch of the military.

“I think that with the American Legion at the forefront they do a good job of honoring those who have died while also allowing the town to show their appreciation to those who have lost family members,” said Montville. “And so by having the parade and then ceremony and involving the children in this I think it’s passing on that veneration to future generations, which is very nice.”

John Magnarelli served in the U.S. Army from 1969-1970 during the Vietnam War.

An emotional Magnarelli told WATD what Memorial Day means to him.

“Oh, you know, it’s hard … that they would remember us, my friends,” said Magnarelli.

Veterans of Duxbury are now enjoying a luncheon at the American Legion Post No. 223 on West St. All are welcome.

