Duxbury: Swastikas Found at High School, Middle School

Duxbury School officials are responding after two swastikas were found in two school buildings.

“This week within a day of each other there was a swastika found in the middle school bathroom and another one was found written on the bleachers in the high school gymnasium,” Superintendent of Duxbury Public Schools Dr. Ben Tantillo told WATD News.

Tantillo that they have identified those who are responsible.

“The two students, one a middle school student and one a high school student, are already facing serious consequences according to our district code of conduct and the matter has been referred to our school resource officer as a possible hate crime,” said Tantillo.

He also says that school officials are speaking out against the incident.

“The high school principal sent out an announcement that he read to the entire school which was very well received, and he spoke out about the meanings behind symbols and what that represents. And that symbol represents intolerance and hatred for racial, ethnic, religious and gender issues. So, it’s really an insult for all of us,” said Tantillo.

The students’ names haven’t been released.

