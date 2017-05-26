Duxbury: Swastikas Found at High School, Middle School

By
Dan McCready
Posted on May 26, 2017Posted in: Local News

Duxbury School officials are responding after two swastikas were found in two school buildings.

“This week within a day of each other there was a swastika found in the middle school bathroom and another one was found written on the bleachers in the high school gymnasium,” Superintendent of Duxbury Public Schools Dr. Ben Tantillo told WATD News.

Tantillo that they have identified those who are responsible.

“The two students, one a middle school student and one a high school student, are already facing serious consequences according to our district code of conduct and the matter has been referred to our school resource officer as a possible hate crime,” said Tantillo.

He also says that school officials are speaking out against the incident.

“The high school principal sent out an announcement that he read to the entire school which was very well received, and he spoke out about the meanings behind symbols and what that represents. And that symbol represents intolerance and hatred for racial, ethnic, religious and gender issues. So, it’s really an insult for all of us,” said Tantillo.

The students’ names haven’t been released.

 

 

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

watd signal 2017 small

Advertising

About Dan McCready

Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region. After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications. After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1. Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree. Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford. Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.