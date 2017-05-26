Foxborough: New England Patriots Kick Off OTAs in Preparation for 2017 Season

Patriots corner Malcolm Butler at OTA’s: “The past is the past. Just here to do a job, and do anything to help the team win.” @959watdfm pic.twitter.com/j2QU4kE7lp — Brendan Connelly (@BConn63) May 25, 2017

The time has finally come.

Although opening day against the Kansas City Chiefs is not for another few months, the New England Patriots have returned to the practice field this week for OTA’s (organized team activities), unofficially marking the start of the 2017 NFL season.

Where to begin? After pulling off the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history on February 5th against the Atlanta Falcons, many were asking the same questions. How were the Patriots going to maintain their core? Who would they let go? Would they look worse for wear after free agency?

One thing few expected, was that the Patriots would improve.

On the first day of free agency, New England did something no one saw coming, signing Buffalo Bills All-Pro corner Stephon Gilmore to a five-year, $65 million contract. The same day, the team traded for Indianapolis Colts tight end Dwayne Allen, effectively replacing the loss of Martellus Bennett, who would sign with the Green Bay Packers March 10th.

Many teams would consider that enough fireworks for one off-season.

Think again. One day after their trade with Indianapolis, New England sent two draft pick to the New Orleans Saints. In exchange, they received superstar receiver Brandin Cooks.

Despite the pouring rain at Gillette Thursday, Cooks was in good spirits, especially after catching a touchdown pass from Tom Brady at practice.

“The competition level here is amazing,” Cooks said. “And so when you’re scoring touchdowns here, going back and forth, of course it’s going to be exciting. That’s the competitive nature.”

The Patriots would also go on to add depth at the running back position, signing Buffalo’s Mike Gillislee to an offer sheet, as well as Cincinatti’s Rex Burkhead.

Two of the biggest player questions entering the offseason were what the team was going to do with linebacker Dont’a Hightower and corner Malcolm Butler. Both returned. After testing the waters of free-agency, Hightower returned to Foxborough on a four-year contract worth approximately $35.5 million.

Then after being extended a first-round tender worth $3.91 million on March 7th, Butler officially signed back with the team on April 18th.

After a torrent month with many rumors surrounding his status, the corner said that he is moving forward.

“The past is the past,” Butler said. “[I'm] just here to do a job, and do anything to help the team win.”

Another question many had revolved around the status of tight end Rob Gronkowski, who had back surgery to repair a herniated disk on December 2nd. The Patriots addressed the star and his personal concerns this past Tuesday, restructuring his deal with an incentive-laden contract. Should Gronkowski meet the requirements of his new deal, the 28 year-old could earn up to $10.75 million in 2017.

The longtime New England favorite was back on the field for OTA’s on Thursday as well, looking like his old self, and laying to rest fears of a setback for now.

Gone from the practice field was LeGarrette Blount, who set a Patriots single season record for rushing touchdowns in 2016 with 18. The 30-year old signed one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles last week. Despite the loss at the position, the Patriots appear poised for a big run in 2017.

19-0? Let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

Like many of his teammates, Cooks is just taking it one practice at a time.

“I think it’s coming along,” Cooks said. “I’ve just got to do my job. To study, to come out to the park and catch up, and do what I have to do. Then, everything else will take care of itself.”

