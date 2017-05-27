Goldie’s May 26, 2017 Hot Sheet

May 26, 2017

Foodies

Brighten up! Your kitchen with fashion designer Dolce & Gabbana and SMEG Kitchenware’s “Sicily is My Love” Collection



Dolce & Gabbana and SMEG’s “Sicily is My Love” Collection

Sicilian themes framed in triangular motifs known as crocchi, floral motifs inspired by the landscapes of Southern Italy and gold lemons, prickly pears and bright red cherries are just a selection of decorations adorning these small appliances doubling as art

Coffee machines, toasters, citrus and slow juicers, kettles, blenders, stand mixers Available fall ’17 price TBD

Style

Weekend Wanderer! Combatant Gentlemen’s Charcoal Canvas Weekender is the ideal duffle bag for those quick jaunts you’ve been dreaming ’bout

Combatant Gentlemen’s Weekend Canvas Duffle

What’s better than the ease and design of a carry-on duffle that unzips totally flat revealing interior show pockets, a hanger hook and full garment bag for suits and other formal wear; plus two interior shoe compartments?!

So 007ish. Pre-Order now $110.00 $83.00 for Delivery May 31st at Combatant Gentlemen

Culture

Ultimate Fanatic! Acclaimed Nature Writer and Harvard Grad David Gessner’s new release, “Ultimate Glory ~ Frisbee, Obsession and My Wild Youth,” offers readers an unvarnished look at Ultimate Frisbee’s early days of competition as Gessner chronicles his twenty-something years attempting to win “Nationals” and publish his first novels. A great read!

Ultimate Glory

Gadgets

Safe Keeping! The Mandem Safe Company has designed a handcrafted, aluminum molded safe that fits snugly into (of all things) a cardboard Nike Sneaker Box that even bolts securely to the floor. Better than the freezer right?

The Mandem Safe

Offered only in small batches of 100 safes at a time. Sign up for email notifications or follow on Twitter for next batch release date! Cost $150.00 US Dollars

