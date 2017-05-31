Golf News: Part #2 WATD SPORTS Liza Churchill Previews 2017 U.S. Senior Open w/NEPGA Chip Johnson

May 31, 2017 ~ In this, the second installment in a five-part series previewing the 2017 U.S. Senior Open Championship, 95.9 WATD Sports Golf Reporter Liza Churchill chats with New England PGA’s Chip Johnson, Head Golf Professional at the Hatherly Country Club in Hingham

Hatherly Country Club’s Chip Johnson

Shooting a score of 3-under par 67 Johnson garnered medalist honors at Kernwood Country Club’s May 24th USGA US Senior Open Sectional Qualifier ~ out of a field of 84 players (55 amateurs and 29 professionals)

This marks Johnson’s second U.S. Senior Open Championship in three years, after advancing to California’s Del Paso Country Club in 2015. He also finished T40 at the 1988 U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, MA

“Playing in any U.S. Senior Open is fun to play in, but this one is special for me,” said Johnson. “My mom is from Salem and I was born in Salem Hospital. My dad’s from Peabody, so we’re a North Shore family. This has special meaning for me.”

Click on the podcast player below to hear Wednesday May 31st The South Shore's Morning News WATD SPORTS Broadcast

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/AirCheckGBG_0531.mp3

