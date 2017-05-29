Golf News: WATD’s Liza Churchill Chats With Golf Course Architect Rees Jones

May 25, 2017 ~ The 2017 Massachusetts Open Championship is coming up June 12 thru 14 at The Golf Club at Sacconnesset in East Falmouth on Cape Cod. Defending Champ is Jason Thresher of West Suffield, Connecticut and Low Amateur Matt Hutchins of Falmouth, Maine



WATD’s Liza Churchill attended a preview at TGC along with fellow media, TGC Officers, MGA Officials, past Champions John Elliot (1991) and Ian Thimble (2014) and acclaimed golf course designer Rees Jones

WATD’s Liza Churchill with MGA Executive Director Jesse Menachem and the Clarence G. Cochrane Memorial Trophy

The 108th MA Open Championship is the only Championship Proper on the Massachusetts Golf Association schedule with a professional purse ~ $15,000.00. The Clarence G. Cochrane Memorial Trophy and a gold medal will be presented to the Champion and The Commonwealth Cup to the Low Amateur

This event is free of charge and open to the public. For more info go to www.mgalinks.org

WATD’s Liza Churchill with Golf Course Designer Rees Jones

Click on the podcast players below to hear Liza’s Interview with Rees Jones!

WATD’s Liza Churchill chats with Rees Jones about the unauthorized biography “A Difficult Par ~ Robert Trent Jones Sr. and the Making of Modern Golf” by James R. Hansen and how Rees provided Hansen access to 450 love letters his father wrote to his mother Ione Tefft Davis

WATD’s Liza Churchill chats with Rees Jones about his 2007 design, The Golf Club at Sacconnesset and the test it will provide competitors in the upcoming 108th MA Open Championship

WATD’s Liza Churchill chats with Rees Jones about the 2017 ASGCA Donald Ross Award

