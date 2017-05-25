Halifax: Monponsett Pond Clean-up Progresses

There are new developments in the long-term cleanup process at Monponsett Pond in Halifax.

GHD Engineer Russ Kleekamp describes an upcoming project at the East and West basins of Monponsett.

“The project is to identify all the strong water outfalls from the pond that contribute various sources of pollution such as phosphorus, bacteria and pathogens,” said Kleekamp.

Another GHD engineer, Craig Curtin, gives a timeline for the project.

“First we are looking to actually apply for the grant, bringing the preliminary designs to the final design level. That will be this year and then next year ideally we are looking to apply for another grant for the construction of those three outfalls,” said Curtin.

Next month, Monponsett Pond will also be treated with aluminum sulfate in an effort to eliminate the phosphorus that spurs the overgrowth of toxic blue-green algae.

