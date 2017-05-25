Halifax: Monponsett Pond Clean-up Progresses

By
Mimi Walker
Posted on May 25, 2017Posted in: Local News

There are new developments in the long-term cleanup process at Monponsett Pond in Halifax.

GHD Engineer Russ Kleekamp describes an upcoming project at the East and West basins of Monponsett.

“The project is to identify all the strong water outfalls from the pond that contribute various sources of pollution such as phosphorus, bacteria and pathogens,” said Kleekamp. 

Another GHD engineer, Craig Curtin, gives a timeline for the project.

“First we are looking to actually apply for the grant, bringing the preliminary designs to the final design level. That will be this year and then next year ideally we are looking to apply for another grant for the construction of those three outfalls,” said Curtin. 

Next month, Monponsett Pond will also be treated with aluminum sulfate in an effort to eliminate the phosphorus that spurs the overgrowth of toxic blue-green algae.

 

monponsett

Advertising

About Mimi Walker

Mimi Walker is a 2016 graduate from Emerson College, holding a Bachelor of Science degree in journalism. While at Emerson, she was both an avid reporter and an on-air music personality at 88.9 WERS, Emerson’s long-running radio station. She also wrote for several on-campus publications. She covered the 2015 Edward R. Murrow awards in New York City, and had previous internships at 103.3 AMP radio and at Seacrest Studios in Boston Children’s Hospital (as well as with Rob and Lisa on the South Shore Morning News!) Her proudest academic achievement is being a TOMODACHI scholar and contributing to an iBook about American Senator and war hero Daniel Inouye, which led her all across Japan in her many school travels. Thanks to her time in Japan, and a semester abroad in the Netherlands, Mimi has an appetite for stories and all kinds of art across the globe.