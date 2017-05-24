Hanson: Car Crashes Into Utility Pole, Snapping it in Half

A utility pole was snapped in half following an early Tuesday morning crash in Hanson.

Hanson Police say that at roughly 4:19 a.m. officers were sent to the area of 795 Indian Head St. for a vehicle crash.

They say a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling south on Indian Head St. when the driver fell asleep.

The car then crossed the northbound lane and struck a pole before coming to rest in the middle of the roadway.

The driver, identified as 35-year-old Patricia Strait-McGrath of Hanson, was wearing a seat belt and wasn’t harmed.

The car sustained extensive front end damage.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising