Hanson: Car Crashes Into Utility Pole, Snapping it in Half

A utility pole was snapped in half following an early Tuesday morning crash in Hanson.
Hanson Police say that at roughly 4:19 a.m. officers were sent to the area of 795 Indian Head St. for a vehicle crash.
They say a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling south on Indian Head St. when the driver fell asleep.
The car then crossed the northbound lane and struck a pole before coming to rest in the middle of the roadway.
The driver, identified as 35-year-old Patricia Strait-McGrath of Hanson, was wearing a seat belt and wasn’t harmed.
The car sustained extensive front end damage.
Police say the incident remains under investigation.
Photo Credit: Hanson Police Facebook Page
