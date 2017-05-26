Hingham: Police Investigating Tire Theft

Hingham Police are investigating an overnight tire theft.

Police say four rims with tires were stolen from a parked car on Whitaker Ln. in the Hingham Shipyard between 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information is being asked to all Det. Philip Tracey at 781-741-1443.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously on the department’s website.

