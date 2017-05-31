Hingham: Resident Falls Victim to Phone Scam

A Hingham man fell victim to a phone scam.

Hingham Police say that last Monday the 31-year-old man received a call from a man who claimed to be from “The National Institute of Health and Human Services.”

The caller had foreign accent and identified himself as “Harry Potter.”

He told the victim that he was eligible for a federal grant to pay off his student loan debt but in order to do that he would have to purchase $1,350.00 worth of iTunes gift cards and call back.

The gift cards were purchased at the Rite Aid on Derby St.

The victim then called back and provided the gift card numbers in hopes of being eligible to “pay off his student loans”.

After determining this was a scam, the resident called the police.

During the time the officer was taking the report, the caller identified as “Harry Potter” called the victim again.

The caller spoke with the officer and asked the officer for more iTunes gift cards.

After the officer identified himself, the caller hung up.

Police say the call originated from the 202 area code.

In these types of scams police say the gift cards are immediately redeemed by the scammers before the victim learns they were scammed.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising