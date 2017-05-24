Hingham: State Police Investigating Fatal Rollover Crash on Route 3

A Quincy woman has died after being ejected from a vehicle as a result of an early morning crash in Hingham.

Massachusetts State Police say that, at approximately 1:10 a.m., troopers responded to reports of a one-vehicle crash on Route 3 North near Exit 15.

Upon arrival a trooper found a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta that left the roadway to the right side of the highway, struck the guardrail, then rolled over into a wooded area.

The driver, identified as 24-year-old Brittany Hayden, was transported to South Shore Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The right travel lane was closed until the scene was cleared at around 5:40 a.m.

The incident remains under investigation by State Police.

