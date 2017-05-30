Hingham: Two Men Arrested for B&E at Wompatuck State Park

A break-in at a state park leads to charges against two Rockland men.

Massachusetts Environmental Police say that on Saturday two men were found breaking and entering (B&E) of a building in Wompatuck State Park in Hingham.

They were interrupted by a K9 Officer working a campground detail and they were found to have broken into the building and had stolen a large tool chest.

Both suspects were arrested on charges of B&E Nighttime with Intent to Commit a Felony and Larceny from a Building.

They are scheduled to be arraigned in Hingham District Court.

