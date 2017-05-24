Kingston: Article 17 Shot Down by Town Meeting Voters

Kingston taxpayers only got through 23 out of 65 articles at this week’s town meeting.

Article 17 was shot down by the voters and was an amendment to limit anyone from holding more than one public position or compensated employment with the town at the same time.

Kingston selectwoman Elaine Fiore says there would be problems filling positions if it had passed.

“We like other towns have vacancies that we right now can’t fill. So the concern was that boards and committees might not be able to operate without the people they would need, since restrictions would be on term limits,” said Fiore.

Fiore also says a few housekeeping and water department articles did get done last night.

“We did some of the housekeeping articles for this fiscal year, with any shortages within department budgets, we transferred money from one budget to the next to meet those obligations until the end of the year. We set the elected officials compensation schedules and set up a stabilization fund for the water department for their long term capital projects that they see coming down the line,” said Fiore.

The Kingston town meeting will continue tonight at 7 PM at the intermediate school with the budget up next in line.

