Kingston: Family Continues Search for Answers and Ups Reward to $25,000 in 1986 Murder

By
WATD Web Editor
Posted on May 23, 2017Posted in: Audio, Local News

tracy gilpin featured 2

“She was full of life, had lots of friends, and loved her family…and then one day all that changed for this young woman from Kingston.”

Tracy Gilpins’s family has never stopping searching for the answers to solve her murder. Join Christine James on Thursday morning, May 25th, right after the 9:00 a.m. news with an interview update with Tracy’s family.

She’ll bring you her story and tell you about the $25,000 reward offered for information about who killed Tracy Gilpin.

Listen to Christine James Interview with the Gilpin Family from 2016 Below: 

 

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

watd signal 2017 small

Advertising

About WATD Web Editor

WATD online and on air contributors include, but are not limited to: The Associated Press, Precision Weather Forecasting, local news stringers and reporters, in-house news and internet media staff, State House and town hall reporters, freelance reporters, special feature reporters and producers, and on air radio hosts and personnel.