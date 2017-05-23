Kingston: Family Continues Search for Answers and Ups Reward to $25,000 in 1986 Murder

“She was full of life, had lots of friends, and loved her family…and then one day all that changed for this young woman from Kingston.”
Tracy Gilpins’s family has never stopping searching for the answers to solve her murder. Join Christine James on Thursday morning, May 25th, right after the 9:00 a.m. news with an interview update with Tracy’s family.
She’ll bring you her story and tell you about the $25,000 reward offered for information about who killed Tracy Gilpin.
Listen to Christine James Interview with the Gilpin Family from 2016 Below:
