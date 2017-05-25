Kingston: Operating Budget Approved for Fiscal Year 2018

Kingston completed a second night of annual town meeting Wednesday night. It focused two hours on the operating budget of $45 million. Some voters questioned expenses others thought routine. Kingston Town Moderator Janet Wallace.

“First night we actually got through 23 articles, which was great because we got through 1/3 of the warrant. Tonight we only got through 7 articles because the main one was the budget and we had some major concerns this year. There has been some concerns in town in regard to how the money is being spent fiscally and transparency. I think tonight brought a lot of answers to the questions residents have been asking,” said Wallace.

Some of the people raising those questions propose eliminating Town Meeting in favor of a series of secret ballots. That article, offered as a non-binding referendum, failed to convince people committed to spending several hours at Town Meeting.

So, Kingston taxpayers will see an average $200 increase in their property tax bills next year. New chairman of Kingston selectman Lindsey Wilson.

“The fiscal operating budget for year 2018 went up $2.2 million, $1.5 million of which was dedicated solely to increased costs related to the schools and health care costs. This is approximately a 5% increase over fiscal year 2017, well below proposition 2 1/2 allowable tax levy increase,” said Wilson.

The state mandates municipalities pay for special education of children who qualify and move into town. That will cost Kingston an unanticipated $500,000 next year.

Kingston Annual Town Meeting will resume Wednesday, May 31st where they will vote on several CPC articles and a bylaw to create a moratorium on legal sales of recreational marijuana.

