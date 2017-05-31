Kingston: Overnight Re-Paving of Route 3

Route 3 is receiving a makeover and the town of Kingston wants the public to be aware of when and where it will be done.

MassDOT will be resurfacing on Route 3 in Kingston.

Kingston selectman Lindsay Wilson says it will be complete by the beginning of June.

“It started in mid-may and it goes to June 3rd. We are affected going southbound off of Exit 9 and northbound off of Exit 10,” said Wilson.

Wilson also says people traveling on Route 3 should plan accordingly.

“Hours of operation are from 7:30 PM to 5:30 AM, so people should take note that there can be traffic backups and delays,” said Wilson.

Travelers can anticipate a lane closure with one lane open during those times.

 

