Kingston: Selectmen Hear from County Commissioners on Salary Increase

The Kingston Board of Selectmen have denied, for a second time, supporting a raise in pay for the Plymouth County Commissioners Tuesday night.

The Plymouth County Commissioners are asking the board of selectmen to support a decision to nearly double their pay.

The Plymouth County Commissioners are looking to re-instate their pay to $28,000 per year, it currently is $15,000 a year.

Chairman of the Kingston Board of Selectmen, Lindsay Wilson, says he has asked the commissioners to show the value of such a large pay increase.

“The board of selectmen here in Kingston feel that a jump of that size and scale in one year is overly ambitious. We view it more as, whether it is on a town basis or county basis, doing service for your community, that is not to say we shouldn’t pay for talent or pay for results. So, we asked and we’ve challenged the Plymouth County Commissioners to show us the value proposition they have and we are more than open-minded to increases if the results justify the pay,” said Wilson.

Next the Plymouth County Commissioners will meet with the Plymouth County Advisory Board for a final decision on the pay increase.

