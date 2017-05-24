MA: Lt. James Creed Receives State Medal of Honor

A Plymouth County Sheriffs’ Lieutenant has received the highest of the Massachusetts Department of Corrections awards — the Medal of Honor.

On Tuesday, Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito joined the ceremony to recognize Lieutenant James Creed for his courage and swift actions ending a killing spree.

In October of 2016 28-year old Arthur DaRosa, had first broken into a home and stabbed two women, mortally wounding the elderly mother and leaving the daughter in critical condition.

DaRosa then drove to Silver City Galleria in Taunton and entered Bertucci’s where Lt. Creed and his wife were eating dinner.

DaRosa grabbed a knife and started attacking a pregnant waitress and other patrons when Lieutenant Creed stood up, announced that he was an off-duty cop and ordered DaRosa, to drop the knife.

When he did not comply, Lt. Creed fired one shot from his service weapon hitting DaRosa.

Lt. Creed and his wife, a registered nurse, started administering medical attention to the attacker and victims.

WATD had a chance to speak to Plymouth County Sheriff Joseph MacDonald a short time after the incident:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Creed3-2.mp3



